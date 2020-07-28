50 Cent’s Son Marquise: Pop Smoke Is A Better Rapper Than My Dad!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

50 Cent’s son Marquise was asked who he thinks is a better rapper — his father 50 Cent or deceased rapper Pop Smoke — and Marquise says Pop Smoke is better.

“Nah, I told n*ggas I was replacing 50 in my top five for Pop Smoke. Let me tell you why,” he says in the clip. “Pop is in my top five…The only reason I am saying Pop is because he has both. He can do what 50 do, he sounds like him and he has melody. “

