50 Cent’s Son Marquise: Pop Smoke Is A Better Rapper Than My Dad!!

50 Cent’s son Marquise was asked who he thinks is a better rapper — his father 50 Cent or deceased rapper Pop Smoke — and Marquise says Pop Smoke is better.

“Nah, I told n*ggas I was replacing 50 in my top five for Pop Smoke. Let me tell you why,” he says in the clip. “Pop is in my top five…The only reason I am saying Pop is because he has both. He can do what 50 do, he sounds like him and he has melody. “

We doubt Fif will mind too much. Earlier this year, he said that he’d choose snitch rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine over his own son.

“He better than Marquise, though. I’ll take him before I take my actual biological son,” said 50 Cent during the Live. “F*ck that n*gga.”

Peep the clip below. Is Pop Smoke a better rapper than 50 Cent or is Marquise just being petty?