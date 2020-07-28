50 Cent To Megan Thee Stallion: I Didn’t Think This Sh*t Was Real

50 Cent has posted an apology to Megan Thee Stallion for posting memes about her shooting injury 00 Fif says he did not believe that the reports about the shooting were real.

Fif shared a clip of Meg’s video, along with the caption: “👀Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,🤦‍♂️It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

In her Live, Meg called out people for making fun of the shooting.

“I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to … get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she said, later adding, “I know my mama and my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one cause where the bullets hit at, it missed everything.”