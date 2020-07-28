50 Cent To Megan Thee Stallion: I Didn’t Think This Sh*t Was Real

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

50 Cent has posted an apology to Megan Thee Stallion for posting memes about her shooting injury 00 Fif says he did not believe that the reports about the shooting were real.

Fif shared a clip of Meg’s video, along with the caption: “👀Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,🤦‍♂️It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

