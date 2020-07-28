50 Cent Offers Apology to Megan Thee Stallion for Making Fun of Her Shooting

WENN

It arrives after the ‘Savage’ hitmaker slammed those who made fun of her shooting by saying, ‘I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that wasn’t their motherf***ing business.’

It’s a known fact that 50 Cent is someone who never apologizes no matter how problematic the things he says or posts on the Internet are. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the rapper and actor offered a public apology to Megan Thee Stallion for posting an insensitive meme about her getting shot.

Hours after Megan’s emotional Instagram Live, Fiddy shared a clip from the session alongside his apology. The “Power” creator said on the social media site, “Damn I didn’t think this s**t was real. It sounded so crazy @theestallion I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt sorry.”

<br />

Fiddy was referring to the meme that he posted after it was revealed that Megan was shot in the feet. The meme depicted the “Savage” hitmaker running away from a car that was driven by Tory Lanez. He captioned the post at the time, “Run Ricky Run. WTF is going on?”

Megan has yet to respond to Fiddy’s apology.

During her Live session, Megan took the time to slam those who made fun of her shooting in addition to giving her fans an update on her condition. “It’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s**t,” she said. “I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that wasn’t their motherf***ing business.”

Megan added, “What if your motherf***ing sister got shot? What if you What if your motherf***ing girlfriend got shot? What if you motherf***ing best friend got shot? Would you be cracking jokes then? It’s just a respect thing. Shut the f**k up when s**t don’t have nothing to do with you.”