50 Cent: Instagram Shadow Banned My Account!!

Rapper 50 Cent is accusing social media site Instagram of banning his Instagram account.

He revealed the news in a post.

“I have been shadow banned this page has been stuck at 25 million for a year. Smh but i’m every where so i don’t care. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #Starz #ABCforlife #Ghost #RasinigKanan #BMF” he writes.

Earlier this year, Fif’s Instagram page was removed from Instagram altogether but was reactivated just days later. He hopped over to Twitter during that period, but most of his Instagram posts are shared on his Twitter page anyway.

If you’re shadowbanned on Instagram, your content won’t appear on anyone’s feed unless they already follow you. The ban renders your hashtags undiscoverable your followers and not the entire Instagram community. Usually, the ban only happens when a rule has been broken — and Fif may have violated several of the rules with some of his more controversial posts.