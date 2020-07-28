50 Cent: Instagram Shadow Banned My Account!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Rapper 50 Cent is accusing social media site Instagram of banning his Instagram account.

He revealed the news in a post.

“I have been shadow banned this page has been stuck at 25 million for a year. Smh but i’m every where so i don’t care. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #Starz #ABCforlife #Ghost #RasinigKanan #BMF” he writes.

