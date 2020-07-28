50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion After Sharing Meme About Shooting

Megan first addressed the incident, which she tweeted left her “traumatized,” on July 15.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” Megan wrote in a statement posted to Instagram at the time. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital, where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release that authorities responded to a “shots fired investigation” in the early morning of July 12. The LAPD noted that “one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury.” In addition, the police department shared that officers arrested Daystar Peterson, a.k.a. Tory Lanez, on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He later posted $35,000 and was released from custody. Tory is expected to appear in court in October.