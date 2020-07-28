$39M of Bitcoin Stolen in 2016 Bitfinex Hack Is on the Move By Cointelegraph

$39M of Bitcoin Stolen in 2016 Bitfinex Hack Is on the Move
Some of the 119,756 that was stolen from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016 has started moving again.
According to a series of tweets posted by Whale Alert on July 27-28, wallet addresses known to be associated with one of the largest breaches ever of a crypto exchange moved 3503 Bitcoin (BTC) — worth roughly $38.7 million — over 12 transactions.
