30 pictures that prove Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most stylish couple

When your first unofficial date is at the biggest fashion event in the world, you’re nothing short of the most stylish couple in the glamour world already. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met each other in 2017, just before the MET Gala that year. Ralph Lauren turned out to be a coincidental matchmaker for the couple.

Their first appearance together at the MET pal sparked rumours and one year later, Priyanka and Nick started dating. It was only a few months later, in July 2018 that Nick proposed to Priyanka in Greece and the couple were engaged to marry the same year. This started the avalanche of candid shots of Priyanka and Nick walking down the streets of New York, attending the biggest events of the year together and finally their grand wedding in India.

Be it during the chilly winters in the West or the muggy summers of Mumbai, Priyanka and Nick always wore their best whenever they stepped out. Needless to say, these two superstars make for incredible style icons individually and they only get better when spotted together.

So scroll through for pictures of “Nickyanka” making heads turn with their style game.