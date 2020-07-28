Home Entertainment 25 Yr Old Instagram Star Kills Herself & Her Twin BABIES!! (PICS)

25 Yr Old Instagram Star Kills Herself & Her Twin BABIES!! (PICS)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
23

25-year-old Instagram social media influencer Shaquia Philpot drove her car with her 10-month-old twin boys inside into a pond in Augusta Georgia, killing all three – according to police.

Shaquia was active on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and amassed a following of thousands of people. She even had sponsorships and paid advertisements on her pages.

RELATED ARTICLES

©