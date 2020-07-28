25 Yr Old Instagram Star Kills Herself & Her Twin BABIES!! (PICS)

25-year-old Instagram social media influencer Shaquia Philpot drove her car with her 10-month-old twin boys inside into a pond in Augusta Georgia, killing all three – according to police.

Shaquia was active on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and amassed a following of thousands of people. She even had sponsorships and paid advertisements on her pages.

According to reports, the bodies were found after a fisherman spotted the vehicle at Mayor’s Pond in Augusta, that afternoon.

What happened to make a successful and beautiful mother kill herself and her babies? Well it’s not clear.

But Shaquia’s relatives told authorities that the family lived in Hephzibah but investigators did not disclose how the vehicle ended up in the pond. Their autopsies will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine an official cause of death.

The bereaved mother and grandmother of the deceased, Myrtis Wright Bennett, confirmed their deaths on Facebook.