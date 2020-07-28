2020 Emmy Nominations List: Actor and Actress Nominees

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are being announced on Tuesday morning— and of course virtually — by Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Frozen) and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason).
This year’s ceremony, in whatever socially distant form it takes, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC, hosted for a third time by late-night TV vet Jimmy Kimmel.
TVLine is listing the nominees below, once made available. Your job, as extremely opinionated watchers of TV, is to inundate the Comments section with gushes of glee or eruptions of indignation.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
To come….
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
To come….
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
To come….
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
To come….
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
To come….
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
To come….
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
To come….
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
To come….
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
To come….
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
To come….
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
To come….
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
To come….
LIMITED SERIES
To come….
MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE
To come….
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
To come….
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
To come….
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
To come….
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
To come….
REALITY SHOW HOST
To come….
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION
To come….
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
To come….
VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
