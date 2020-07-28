2020 Emmy Nominations List: Actor and Actress Nominees

RELATED STORIES

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are being announced on Tuesday morning— and of course virtually — by Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Frozen) and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason).

This year’s ceremony, in whatever socially distant form it takes, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC, hosted for a third time by late-night TV vet Jimmy Kimmel.

TVLine is listing the nominees below, once made available. Your job, as extremely opinionated watchers of TV, is to inundate the Comments section with gushes of glee or eruptions of indignation.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

To come….

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

To come….

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

To come….

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

To come….

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

To come….

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

To come….

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

To come….

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

To come….

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

To come….

LIMITED SERIES

To come….

MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE

To come….

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

To come….

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

To come….

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

To come….

REALITY SHOW HOST

To come….

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION

To come….

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

To come….

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The 2020 Emmys will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, airing on ABC.