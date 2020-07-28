167 companies got tenders for Covid-19 work, R159m the highest amount paid – Gauteng health dept

Gauteng’s health department says the highest-paid company received a tender for R159 million.

The lowest was paid R50 000.

In light of recent allegations, a cloud of alleged impropriety hangs over the department.

The company paid the most for Covid-19 related work received a tender for R159 million to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), according to the Gauteng health department.

This was revealed on Tuesday when the department delivered a presentation to the health portfolio committee in the provincial legislature.

The presentation included matters such as staff reprioritisation, PPE procurement (tenders), field hospitals’ equipment and the status of the Covid-19 outbreak in the province.

A total of 167 companies received tenders for work related to Covid-19 between April and July, the department said.

Of those companies, Diaane Consulting Services was paid the highest amount – R159 million – while African Delight Catering was the lowest-paid company – R50 000.

Diaane Consulting Services provided surgical masks, FFP2 masks and sanitisers. The company was one of 84 companies that supplied PPEs to the department between March and June.

The department added that it had paid four companies within 30 days, while three companies were not paid within 30 days.

A total of 25 companies were paid within 15 days, 40 companies still have outstanding payments, while 12 have been subsequently paid during the month of July.

Some of the reasons behind the non-payment within 30 days include but are not limited to: Expired tax clearance certificates, reconciliation between the invoice and goods receipt vouchers, and banking details, to name a few, the department said.

READ: President’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence in face of PPE procurement scandal

These revelations come as a cloud of alleged impropriety hangs over the department.

It emanates from a Sunday Independent report that a R125 million PPE contract was allegedly awarded to disputed AmaBhaca King, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, who is the husband of Presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

She also sits on the ANC’s provincial executive committee, reported.

The Sunday publication also linked Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku’s wife, Loyiso Masuku, to Khusela Diko, and alleged their close relationship played a role in the awarding of the tender to the Royal Bhaca Project.

Loyiso Masuku currently serves as the City of Johannesburg’s MMC (member of the mayoral committee) for group corporate and shared services.

Khusela Diko has since taken a leave of absence from her government roles, pending an investigation into the allegations.