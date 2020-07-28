15 zany suits that only Ranveer Singh can pull off

Ranveer Singh is the king of Bollywood fashion and his personal style is as quirky as his personality. Ranveer is one of the biggest inspirations for men when it comes to style. Ranging from chic to unconventional, Ranveer has tried several ensembles that we believe only he can pull off with aplomb.

Be it trying out a skirt with a blazer or pulling off a suit with movie posters on it, Ranveer has redefined men’s formal wear. Taking cues from his impeccable style files we bring to you fifteen formal ensembles that stood out.





Take a look.