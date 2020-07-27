Zack Snyder Insists He Would Set Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’ Footage on Fire

WENN

The ‘Man of Steel’ director, who handed the reins of the 2017 superhero film to Whedon following a family tragedy, is currently working on a cut that will offer fans his vision for the movie.

“Justice League” director Zack Snyder was so unimpressed with Joss Whedon’s take on his superhero blockbuster he would rather destroy his film before using the footage released.

Snyder, who handed the reins of the film to Joss after a family tragedy forced him to step away from the director’s chair, is currently working on a cut that will offer fans his vision for the movie and he admits he thinks Whedon’s film was below par.

“I would destroy the movie,” the director told the fan-organised virtual Justice-Con panel over the weekend. “I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph. I would literally blow that f**king thing up.”





Meanwhile, the ‘Snyder Cut’ of the film is expected to eventually arrive on streaming service HBO Max, with a running time close to four hours.

“I famously advertised the runtime at 214 minutes,” Snyder told Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph. “Now, in its current state, it’s going to end up being longer than that yet… (It’s) exciting to bring all this new material to the fans.”

No release date has been confirmed.