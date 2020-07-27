Young Thug’s 7 Yr Old Daughter Threatens 2nd Grader! (‘Ur Daddy Gonna Die’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Rapper Young Thug’s 7 year old daughter is quite a character. Yesterday, she got into beef with another girl – age 8. And Young Thug’s daughter threatened the girl, saying that someone is gonna die over the beef.

