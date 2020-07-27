Xbox Series X games, backwards compatibility details & more for Microsoft’s new console

Lisa Witt
In the 1980s, the question was “Where’s the beef?” In 2020 it’s, “Where’s the games?”

While the market for gaming is juicier than ever, console launches can be a bit thin when it comes to launch titles. Early reveals for games for this upcoming generation have been promising, though, and gamer looking towards the next generation of sports games will have plenty to look forward to on the next iteration of the Xbox line of consoles. 

With the Xbox Series X set to hit the market at some point in Quarter 4 of 2020, so far, the console race is neck and neck with both Sony and Microsoft waiting for the other to blink over release date and retail price. Reports indicate that the PS5 could be upwards of around $550, with no official price set in stone just yet.

As far as the games go, that’s all user preference. While the specs between both consoles have points in either direction, the actual landscape of the games is so far, incomplete. But we have a least a more full picture of what to expect once Santa shimmies down the chimneys this holiday season, with the Xbox game showcase taking place in July.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming games for the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X games

A majority of the announced games from the Xbox Series X gaming showcase fall into one of three categories: Launch day, holiday or TBA. The list of confirmed games for the upcoming console is lengthy, but release dates are few and far between.

GameGenreDeveloperRelease date
The AscentAction RPGNeon GiantHoliday 2020
As Dusk FallsAdventureInterior/NightTBA
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaAction-adventueUbisoft MontrealHoliday 2020
AvowedAction RPGObsidian EntertainmentTBA
Bajan WonderworldAction-adventureBalan CompanyHoliday 2020
Bright Memory InfiniteFPSFYQD StudioTBA
Call of the SeaPuzzle adventureOut of the BlueTBA
ChorusSpace combatFishlabsTBA
ControlAction-adventureRemedy EntertainmentTBA
CrossfireXFPSRemedy Entertainment2020
Cyberpunk 2077Action RPGCJ Projekt RedTBA
Destiny 2FPSBungieHoliday 2020
DIRT 5RacingCodemastersTBA
Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive EditionAction RPGSquare EnixDec. 4, 2020
Dying Light 2Survival horrorTechlandTBA
Echo GenerationRPGCococucumberTBA
EverwildTBARareTBA
ExomechaFPSTwistedRedTBA
FableAction RPGPlayground GamesTBA
Far Cry 6FPSUbisoft MontrealFeb. 18, 2021
FIFA 21SportsEA VancouverHoliday 2020
FortniteBattle royaleEpic GamesTBA
Forza Horizon 4RacingPlayground GamesHoliday 2020
Forza MotorsportRacingTurn 10 StudiosTBA
Gears 5TPSThe CoalitionHoliday 2020
Gears TacticsStrategyThe Coalition/Splash DamageHoliday 2020
Gods & MonstersAction-adventureUbisoft QuebecTBA
Grand Theft Auto VAction-adventureRockstar North2021
GroundedAction-adventureObsidian Entertainment2021
The GunkAction-adventureImage & Form GamesTBA
Halo InfiniteFPS343 IndustriesHoliday 2020
Hello Neighbor 2Survival horrorDynamic Pixels2021
Hitman IIIStealthIO Interactive2021
The Lord of the Rings: GollumAction-adventureDaedalic EntertainmentTBA
Madden NFL 21SportsEA TiburonHoliday 2020
Marvel’s AvengersAction-adventureCrystal DynamicsHoliday 2020
The MediumPsychological horrorBloober Team2020
Microsoft Flight SimulatorSimulationAsobo StudioTBA
NBA 2K21SportsVisual Concepts2020
Observer: System ReduxPsychological horrorBloober TeamHoliday 2020
Ori and the Will of the WispsPlatformMoon StudiosHoliday 2020
Orphan of the MachineMetroidvaniaDynamic Voltage GamesTBA
The Outer WorldsAction RPGObsidian EntertainmentHoliday 2020
Outriders TPSPeople Can Fly2020
Phantasy Star Online 2: New GenesisAction RPGSega2021
Planet Coaster: Console EditionManagement simFrontier DevelopmentsTBA
PragmataTBACapcomTBA
Psychonauts 23D PlatformerDouble Fine Productions2021
Resident Evil: VillageSurvival horrorCapcom2021
RecompileMetroidvaniaCapcom2021
Scarlet NexusAction-adventureBandai NamcoTBA
ScornFPSEbb SoftwareTBA
Sea of ThievesAction-adventureRareHoliday 2020
Second ExtinctionFPSSystemic ReactionTBA
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIAction-adventureNinja TheoryTBA
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter OneAdventureFrogwaresTBA
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2FPSGSC Game WorldTBA
State of Decay 3Survival horrorUndead LabsTBA
Tell Me WhyAdventureDontnod EntertainmentHoliday 2020
Tetris Effect: ConnectedPuzzleMonstars/ResonairTBA
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: QuarantineTactical shooterUbisoftTBA
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: SiegeTactical shooterUbisoft MontrealTBA
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2SportsUltimate GamesTBA
Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2Action-adventureHardsuit LabsTBA
Vampire: The Masquerade — SwansongAction RPGBig Bad WolfTBA
WarframeTPSDigital ExtremesTBA
Warhammer: ChaosbaneHack and slashEko SoftwareTBA
Warhammer 40,000: DarktideAction-adventureFatshark2021
Watch Dogs: LegionAction-adventureUbisoft TorontoTBA
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — EarthbloodAction RPGCyanideFeb. 4, 2021
WRC 9: World Rally ChampionshipRacingKylotonnTBA
Yakuza: Like a DragonAction-adventureRyu Ga Gotoku StudioTBA

This list was last updated on July 27.

Xbox Series X backwards compatibility

For those wanting to make the jump to the new console generation but don’t want to sell off your old games, you’re in luck: Xbox Series X is expected to feature full backwards compatibility all the way back to the original Xbox.

There is a small caveat to that, though: while the Xbox Series X will feature compatibility to the Xbox One and those current games, there is a list of Xbox 360 and Xbox games which are backwards compatible. At this point, Microsoft may not continue to add games to its backwards compatibility 

