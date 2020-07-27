White Sox manager out with coronavirus symptoms

The Chicago White Sox announced that manager Rick Renteria won’t attend Monday’s game versus the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field because he’s showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

In the official club statement, Chicago general manager Rick Hahn said:

“Manager Ricky Renteria awoke this morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion. After consulting with our team doctors, Ricky underwent precautionary testing today at a Cleveland hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result. Bench Coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox during Ricky’s absence.”

The White Sox hosted the Minnesota Twins over the weekend.

Renteria, 58 years old, has managed the White Sox since the 2017 campaign. Chicago dropped two of three to the Twins to open the pandemic-shortened season.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that a coronavirus outbreak among members of the Miami Marlins led to MLB canceling Miami’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles and Monday’s game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia began the year with a home series versus the Marlins.