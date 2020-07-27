Two teens arrested in connection to fatal shooting of South High School student

Denver police arrested two teenagers suspected of shooting and killing a South High School student and injuring another teen during a July 11 house party.

Law enforcement arrested 19-year-old Michael Walker in Las Vegas on Saturday in connection to the shooting and police arrested another teen, whose name is not public because he is younger than 18 years old, in Denver late last week.

The two teens are being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of 17-year-old Davarie Armstrong, a student at South High School who friends remembered as a hard working and ambitious young man.

The teens’ arrest affidavits were not available Monday because they are sealed, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said. A booking photo for Walker was also not available Monday as the 19-year-old remained in Nevada’s Clark County Jail, Casillas said.

Armstrong’s friends previously told that they attended the house party in the 4500 block of Atchison Way in the city’s Montbello neighborhood with Armstrong. They said some people at the party were armed and it was unclear what prompted them to start shooting. They drove Armstrong to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Armstrong is the 10th teenage homicide victim in Denver so far this year, prompting community leaders to declare a crisis among Denver’s youth.