Twitter Savagely Trolls Doja Cat After She Catches COVID-19

Twitter had savagely trolled “Say So” singer Doja Cat after she revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it, but I got it,” Doja said during an interview with Capital Xtra. “I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now.”

Just months ago, Doja downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic.

“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f*ck about corona, b*tch,” Doja said to her followers in March. “It’s a flu! Ya’ll are p*ssies. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do.”

Upon hearing of Doja’s diagnosis, Twitter was quick to remind her of her words.

Peep some of the tweets below.