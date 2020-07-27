Twitter Savagely Trolls Doja Cat After She Catches COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Twitter had savagely trolled “Say So” singer Doja Cat after she revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it, but I got it,” Doja said during an interview with Capital Xtra. “I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now.”

Just months ago, Doja downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR