Twitter Clowns Rubi Rose After Youtube Star DDG Refuses To Claim Her!!

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter early Monday morning, after a video of her trying to get Youtube star DDG to claim her went viral.

In the clip, Rubi speaks to the camera as DDG appears to lay on her lap. She calls him “bae” repeatedly and several times, asks him to confirm that they are together.

“Quit playing with us. Bae, tell them stop playing with us. Stop. The f*ck is wrong with y’all? You know this is my n*gga, bro. Bae, tell them,” she says.

