TSR Positive Images: Kryie Irving To Donate $1.5M To WNBA Players Who Decide To Sit Out The Season To Fight For Social Injustice Or COVID-19 Concerns

Kyrie Irving is supporting WNBA players who are fighting for social injustice.

According to AP, Kyrie Irving “is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.”

Irving will use funds from the KAI Empowerment Initiative. The initiative is also said to provide players a financial literacy program created.

He stated,

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions.”

Natasha Cloud and Renee Montgomery are two players who decided to sit out this season and fight for social justice.

In order to receive assistance, the players must apply. If they opted out for medical reasons, it must be related to COVID-19.

“To be eligible, players must provide insight into the circumstances surrounding their decision and not be receiving salary support from any other entity. An opt-out for medical reasons must be connected to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Players must apply by Aug. 11 and they’ll be notified Aug. 24

As previously reported, WNBA star Maya Moore stepped away from the league and dedicated her time to fighting for the release of wrongfully convicted Johnathan Irons– a Black man who spent 22 years at the Jefferson City Correctional Center but walked out a free man earlier this month.

Irons was tried and convicted by an all-white jury for burglary and shooting at the home of 38-year-old Standly Stotler. He was only 16. Irons maintained his innocence, while incarcerated and insisted he was wrongly identified in a lineup.

It was determined by a judge that the case was mishandled–including a fingerprint that would’ve proved Irons’ innocence.