TSR Health: Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Coronavirus Vaccine Has Started-First Patient Dosed In Savannah, GA

On Monday, the first Phase 3 clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States started. The first patient was dosed in Savannah, GA.

According to CNN, the vaccine was created by biotechnology company Moderna, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

Some volunteers are receiving a placebo and some are receiving the actual vaccine. Not sure of which one she has, Dawn Baker, the first person to be dosed, said she’s excited to contribute to the study.

“Either way, it’s a really important role to have. I never thought that I’d be a part of something like this,” Dawn stated. “It is very exciting. I’m very anxious about it. I hope they get a lot of good results.”

Based on reports, the trial is to be conducted at nearly 100 US research sites, according to Moderna.

Overall, there will be about 30,000 adult volunteers who will participate in the phase 3 trial. The safety of the Moderna/NIH vaccine and whether it prevents symptomatic COVID-19 after two doses, among other effects, will be monitored.

Volunteers will receive either two 100 microgram injections of the vaccine or a placebo about 28 days apart, according to CNN.

Phase 1 study focused on a smaller group of people and whether or not if a vaccine is safe.

“The results from Phase 1 of the trial vaccine found it induced immune responses in all of the volunteers and was generally safe. It had mild side effects including fatigue, chills, headache, muscle pain, pain at the injection site.”

In Phase 2, the testing expands and more people are added to the focus group.

“In Phase 2, the clinical study is expanded and the vaccine is given to people who have characteristics — such as age and physical health — similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Phase 3 ensures the safety and the efficiency of the drug.

According to the World Health Organization, the Moderna/NIH vaccine is one of 25 in clinical trials around the world.

