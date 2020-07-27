Trump administration petitions FCC on social media content rules By

Matilda Coleman
© . U.S. President Trump visits Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center in Morrrisville, North Carolina

WASHINGTON () – The Trump administration petitioned the Federal Communications Commision on Monday to clarify regulations on the extent to which federal law provides protection for social media’s content moderation decisions.

In late May, U.S. President Donald Trump directed a Commerce Department agency to file the petition within 60 days.

FCC spokesman Brian Hart said the agency “will carefully review the petition.”

