Trump administration petitions FCC on social media content rules By

© . U.S. President Trump visits Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center in Morrrisville, North Carolina
WASHINGTON () – The Trump administration petitioned the Federal Communications Commision on Monday to clarify regulations on the extent to which federal law provides protection for social media’s content moderation decisions.
In late May, U.S. President Donald Trump directed a Commerce Department agency to file the petition within 60 days.
FCC spokesman Brian Hart said the agency “will carefully review the petition.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.