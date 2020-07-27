‘True Life’ Star Charlie Balducci Found Dead at 44

Facebook

The former castmember of ‘True Life: I’m Getting Married’ rose to fame back in 2001 when MTV documented his journey to the altar as he prepared to wed the mother of his two teenage sons.

–

MTV reality star Charlie Balducci has died at the age of 44.

The former “True Life: I’m Getting Married” castmember was found unresponsive in bed on Saturday, July 25, and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical technicians.

His mother tells TMZ Balducci’s passing was unexpected as he had no known medical conditions.

Balducci rose to fame back in 2001, when MTV cameramen documented the groom-to-be’s journey to the altar as he prepared to wed his fiancee, Sabrina, the mother of his two teenage sons.

He was infamous for unleashing a furious rant at his limo driver, who arrived late for pick up on the couple’s wedding day, prompting Balducci to issue threats like, “I will gut you like the piece of s**t you are” and “I’ll hunt you down like cattle.”