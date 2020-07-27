Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Sparks Dating Rumors With ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Sky Days

Instagram

The ‘Fantastic Four’ star updates his Instagram Stories feed with a video of him and the reality TV star jamming to DJ Khaled and Drake’s new collaboration ‘Popstar’ inside a car.

Is love in the air for Chet Hanks and Sky Days? People suspected that the two stars might be romantically involved with each other after the son of Tom Hanks updated his Instagram Stories feed with a video of him and the reality TV star hanging out together.

The clip in question saw Chet jamming to Drake and DJ Khaled‘s latest collab “Popstar” inside a car before panning the camera to Sky, who immediately danced the moment she noticed that he was filming her. For their outing together, the “Fantastic Four” actor opted for a black shirt while the “Black Ink Crew” cast member wore her hair in twintails style and sported a sexy top that showed her cleavage.

People were baffled by the unexpected link-up. “Now where they found each other at?” an online user expressed his/her confusion, while someone else said, “Damn ole boy about to get rolled for the Hanks fortune.” Another person couldn’t help but be a little bit vulgar about this matter as saying, “Noooo she’s going to get her cooties on him.”

Considering Sky’s past beefs, an individual warned the 29-year-old, “Chet when we said we wanted you with a queen… we ain’t mean her. But okay. Be safe.” Someone else made a reference to Tom’s Forrest Gump character, “Mr. Gump come get your son.” On the other hand, one person said, “Chet I’m telling you run run this girl will ruin your life.”

Tiny Harris (Tameka Cottle), in the meantime, voiced her support by saying, “Come on thru.” Meanwhile, neither Chet nor Sky has responded to the dating rumors.

Prior to the dating rumors, Chet dated “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Hazel E. The two of them kept quiet about their relationship until 2017, when the “Larry Crowne” actor confirmed that he used to date the reality TV star during an interview.