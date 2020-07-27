Today’s Deals on Amazon: Get up to 63% off on headphones – Latest News

Amazon’s Today’s Deals are now live. As part of its daily offer today, the e-commerce platform Amazon is giving up to 63% off on headphones from multiple brands. Here’s the list of all the offers available

JBL Tune 500BT Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic:

Available with a discount of 17%

JBL Tune 500BT headphones is currently available at the discounted price of Rs 3,149 on Amazon. It is originally priced at Rs 3,799. Black, Blue and White are the colour options one can choose from. The headphones are said to come with a battery life of up to 16 hours. It features support for Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

Sevenaire SPORT Wireless Neckband Earphones:

Available with a discount of 40%

Originally priced at Rs 2,999, the Sevenaire SPORT wireless neckband earphones are selling at 405 off. After the discount, the earphones can be purchased at Rs 1,799. The device is IPX5 rated which means it is water resistant. It has a battery life of 12 hours.

LoopAudio – EverLoop wireless earphone:

Available at a discount of 63%

LoopAudio – EverLoop wireless earphone comes with IPX5 rating and is claimed to last up to 12 hours. The wireless earphone is selling at Rs 1,099 on Amazon currently. Its original price is Rs 2,999 and is listed with 63% off on the e-commerce site.

