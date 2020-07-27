Titanium Corporation Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce Griffin as New Chair of Commercialization Committee

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium”) (TSX-V: TIC)is pleased to announce that, effective July 27, 2020, Mr. Bruce Griffin will assume the role of Chair of the Commercialization Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Committee“) of the Company. Mr. Griffin, who is currently a member of the Committee, will be replacing Mr. David Macdonald, who has been the Chair of the Committee since 2017. Mr. Macdonald will remain a member of the Committee. A copy of the charter of the Committee is available on the Company’s website at http://www.titaniumcorporation.com/corporate/corporate-governance/ .

“Titanium is delighted that Bruce has agreed to assume this important position,” stated David Macdonald, Titanium’s Chair. “Bruce brings a deep understanding of the global minerals industry – its key markets, customers and leading players, and has broad experience in operations, strategy, finance, capital markets and negotiating joint ventures, which uniquely qualify him to lead this oversight role as we progress towards commercialization.”

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium’s CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon and other titanium-based minerals. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol “TIC”. For more information please visit the Company’s website atwww.titaniumcorporation.com.

For further information, contact: Scott Nelson President & CEO (403) 561-0439 [email protected] Jennifer Kaufield Vice President Finance & CFO (403) 874-9498 [email protected]