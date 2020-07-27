TI’s Daughter Is Reportedly Pregnant By A Rapper!!!

Rapper TI and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique is reportedly pregnant – at least that’s the word on the street that MTO News is hearing.

Zonnique, 24, is the biological daughter of Tiny and TI’s adopted daughter. The diva is has been in a serious romance with Baltimore rapper Bandhunta Izzy.

Abd a few weeks ago, Zonnique stopped posting full body photos of herself on social media. Immediately, her fans and followers began to speculate that she’s pregnant.

Instead of denying the pregnancy rumors – Zonnique side stepped them. Instead, she claimed that she wanted to be like “Nicki Minaj.”

Nicki Minaj hid her pregnancy for months, only to announce it herself on Instagram.

Listen to Zonnique:

Ti has been in trouble before, regarding his daughters.

Last year MTO News reported that TI made international news, when he told fans that he had a doctor inspect his 18 year old daughter Deyjah, to make sure that she’s a virgin.