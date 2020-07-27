TI’s Daughter Is Reportedly Pregnant By A Rapper!!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
27

Rapper TI and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique is reportedly pregnant – at least that’s the word on the street that MTO News is hearing.

Zonnique, 24, is the biological daughter of Tiny and TI’s adopted daughter. The diva is has been in a serious romance with Baltimore rapper Bandhunta Izzy. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR