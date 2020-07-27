Thompson finds redemption on Tour

SEC Network

Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference is known for its athletic excellence at the collegiate level, but so many SEC student-athletes find success among the professional ranks as well. From the NFL to Major League Baseball and everything in between, the SEC sits at the pinnacle of developing professional stars. Here are a few SEC alumni in this week’s headlines:

Michael Thompson secures emotional Tour victory

Alabama alum Michael Thompson had an impressive weekend at the 3M Open, securing a two-stroke win for his second career PGA TOUR victory. Thompson (-19) opened the tournament with a 7-under 64 and held off the rest of the leaderboard with five Sunday birdies.

It was Thompson’s first Tour win since the 2013 Honda Classic, ending a title drought of 2,702 days. He said the win “solidifies my presence” on the PGA TOUR.

In Tuscaloosa, Thompson was first team All-SEC in 2007 after leading the Crimson Tide in low stroke average that season (71.89).

Trio of SEC stars help Houston Dash win NWSL Challenge Cup

The SEC’s soccer prowess was on full display as the Houston Dash defeated the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL Challenge Cup. Allysha Chapman (LSU), Shea Groom (Texas A,amp;M) and CeCe Kizer (Ole Miss) all contributed to Houston’s 2-0 victory. Groom was named Woman of the Match after scoring a stoppage-time goal (90’+1), while Chapman and the Dash defense earned their third Challenge Cup shutout.

Chapman was SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 for LSU, while Groom led the Aggies as SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2014. Kizer, the Ole Miss career leader in goals and points, was first team All-SEC in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Swanson ties career high with 5 RBI in Braves rout

Coming off an extra-inning win on Saturday, Vanderbilt standout Dansby Swanson and the Braves left no doubt in a 14-1 rout against the Mets on Sunday. Swanson, who had the clutch hit to win Game 2, helped Atlanta clinch the series with an offensive clinic and tied his career high of 5 RBI. Swanson finished 3-5 with two extra-base hits, including his first homer of the year.

The No. 1 overall pick led the Commodores to the College World Series title in 2014 and was D1Baseball.com National Player of the Year in 2015.

Chennedy Carter dazzles in WNBA debut with Dream

All-SEC performer Chennedy Carter had an excellent professional debut, helping the Dream defeat Dallas 105-95 on Sunday. The former Texas A,amp;M star scored 18 points to go with eight assists and five rebounds after earning the start for Atlanta. Carter was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

During her time in College Station, Carter became the only player in program history named All-American in each of their first three seasons.