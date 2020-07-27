‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Prequel Series Set at Netflix

RELATED STORIES

Netflix has ordered The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-part, live-action series that will serve as a prequel to the streaming service’s The Witcher series.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will “tell a story lost to time — the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The Witcher writer/supervising producer Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner for the prequel, and executive-produce alongside Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” de Barra said in a statement. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?

“I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall,” he continued. “How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin will shoot in the UK… at some point.