‘The Oprah Conversation’: Apple TV Plus’ New Talk Show Series

Apple TV+ is filling TV’s Super Soul Sunday void, ordering a new weekly Oprah Winfrey talk show — and setting the debut for this week.

The Oprah Conversation — a new remotely-shot series in which Winfrey leads “timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft” — will launch (for free!) Thursday, July 30 at 7 pm/ET. In the premiere episode, titled “How to Be an Antiracist,” the guest will be Professor Ibram X. Kendi.

Episodes will unspool weekly on varying days. For instance, Episode 2 — featuring Emmanuel Acho, host of the web series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man — will bow on Friday, Aug. 7.

The Oprah Conversation, which will include audience engagement, joins Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club among Apple TV+’s growing stable of Winfrey-branded talk shows.

Winfrey’s long-running, similarly-themed Super Soul Sunday aired its last original episode — its Season 16 finale — in Oct. 2019. An OWN rep assures TVLine that Super Soul will return with originals at a TBD date.

In in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, Winfrey hosted OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?, a two-night special that aired June 10 on OWN and Discovery’s 18 other networks.