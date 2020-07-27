The ‘More than one Cy Young Award’ quiz

The Houston Astros received some bad news on Sunday regarding their ace Justin Verlander, but it could have been worse. The initial report from the Houston Chronicle claimed that Verlander would miss the rest of the shortened season with an elbow issue. But a few hours later, Verlander himself denied he was done for the year. He called the injury a forearm strain, and that for now, he would simply be shut down for two weeks. But with Verlander already working his way back from a prior injury, don’t be surprised if Houston decides to play it safe with their 37-year-old ace and keep him off the field until 2021.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. When Verlander won his second Cy Young Award last season, he joined a very exclusive fraternity. In MLB history, only 21 hurlers have won pitching’s highest honor more than once. So with that in mind, how many of the 21 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!