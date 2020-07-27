The Kissing Booth 3 is coming to Netflix in 2021 as sequel tops UK chart

The third instalment in The Kissing Booth film series will premiere on Netflix in 2021.

Following the launch of teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth 2 on Friday (24 July), the cast took part in a Q&A event during which they revealed that the third movie had been shot in secret at the same time as the sequel.

The entire cast, including Joey King, Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi and Molly Ringwald, will all return for The Kissing Booth 3, which will debut on Netflix next year. Like the first two films, it will be written and directed by Vince Marcello.

“I think I’m allowed to say this, [but] we actually are done filming already,” actor Joel Courtney, who plays Lee in the franchise, said. “We filmed 2 and 3 at the exact same time.”





King described not being able to tell fans about the third film as “the hardest secret to keep ever”.

The Kissing Booth films follow King as Elle Evans, a high school student caught between two brothers, Lee (Courtney) and Noah (Elordi). The second film sees Elle deal with insecurity in her relationship after Noah goes off to college.

The franchise has been a huge Netflix hit since the first film was released in 2018, despite being panned by critics. The Kissing Booth 2 is currently number one on Netflix UK’s most-watched chart.





The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey gave the sequel two stars, writing: “To The Kissing Booth 2’s credit, it’s not as aggressively problematic as its predecessor,” which she describes as “an unfortunate outlier on [Netflix] – totally devoid of pleasure, genuine or guilty”.