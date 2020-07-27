‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Confirmed to Be on the Way

Netflix

Joey King, the star and executive producer of the film franchise, makes the announcement about the third movie during a livestream fan event two days after its sequel debuted on Netflix.

Netflix bosses have confirmed reports a third “The Kissing Booth” movie is on the way after secretly shooting the project as they filmed the newly-released sequel.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi‘s new film debuted on the streaming service on Friday (July 24) after the first “Kissing Booth” film became a big Netflix hit in 2018.

The third film was shot by Vince Marcello, who adapted and directed the first two films from the Beth Reekles novels, and he is currently in post-production on the project.

King, who is also the film franchise’s executive producer, revealed the news of “The Kissing Booth 3” during a livestream fan event on Sunday (July 26). It will be released in 2021.





“I want to thank the fans for their tremendous support… The explosion of love has been so real. It’s because of everyone on here that all of this has happened,” Joey said while announcing the news.