‘The Goldbergs’: ‘Airplane!’ Episode to Air as Season 8 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ next ’80s homage is ready for takeoff: The ABC comedy’s Season 8 premiere will pay tribute to 1980 parody film Airplane!, which starred Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Leslie Nielsen, it was announced during the show’s Comic-Con @ Home panel on Sunday.

“Murray’s gonna have some strong feelings about sitting in coach,” star Wendi McLendon-Covey teased, while executive producer Doug Robinson added, “The only thing crazier than having dinner with the Goldbergs is taking an airplane ride with the Goldbergs.”

Though it’s not yet clear when The Goldbergs will return, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s currently on ABC’s fall/”fall” schedule, where it will air Wednesdays at 8/7c.

* Archer will return for Season 11 with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 pm on FXX — watch a new trailer here:

* Freeform’s limited series Love in the Time of Corona, starring Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Smash), among others, will air as a two-night event, beginning Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 pm and concluding Aug. 23 at 8 pm. Watch a teaser trailer:

* Netflix has announced that the movie The Kissing Booth 3 will debut in 2021.

* Quibi has ordered Eye Candy, a new game show from executive producer Chrissy Teigen based on the Japanese program Sokkuri Sweets, The Wrap reports. The show is “centered around teams of celebrities and civilians who will attempt to identify outrageous edible creations designed to look like everyday ordinary objects.”

