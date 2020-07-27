The debate over TikTok is a chance to come up with a thoughtful model to regulate big tech companies, whether they're based in China, Copenhagen, or California (Kevin Roose/New York Times)

Kevin Roose / New York Times:
The debate over TikTok is a chance to come up with a thoughtful model to regulate big tech companies, whether they’re based in China, Copenhagen, or California — There is plenty the U.S. government could do to ensure that TikTok acts responsibly without getting rid of it altogether.
