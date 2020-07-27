Tamera Mowry Honors Late Niece in Touching Birthday Tribute

Tamera Mowry-Housley is honoring her late niece, Alaina Housley

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a touching tribute on what would have been Alaina’s 20th birthday. Alaina was one of 12 people killed in a mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Nov. 7, 2018. She was later laid to rest in Napa, Calif.

The post featured a throwback photo of Alaina standing alongside Tamera’s 7-year-old son Aden.  

“When I look at Aden, I see glimpses of you,” the former co-host of The Real wrote alongside the image. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. You were such an angel on this earth, and now you are one in heaven. I miss you. Happy heavenly 20th birthday Lai Lai @alaina.housleyy #myangel #happybirthday.”

After Alaina’s death, her family established Alaina’s Voice Foundation. According to its website, the organization aims to “inspire hope and kindness” in communities “through education, music and mental health initiatives.”  

