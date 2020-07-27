T.I.’s Daughter Zonnique Tries to Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors With This Tweet

Instagram

The youngest daughter of the rapper and his wife Tiny Harris comes with a message to people speculating that she’s pregnant on Twitter after she compared herself to expectant rapper Nicki Minaj.

–

T.I.‘s daughter Zonnique Pullins is back with a new message on Twitter after she tried and failed to control rumors surrounding her. After fueling her pregnancy speculation by comparing herself to now-pregnant rapper Nicki Minaj, the 24-year-old reality TV star took to the micro-blogging site to silence those who can’t stop talking about her supposed pregnancy.

“I wish y’all would stop running with me saying..I would be on my nicki s**t…,” she tweeted on Monday, July 27, seemingly bothered by people who quickly drew conclusion from her previous statements on Instagram Live. Clapping back at those speculators, she added, “y’all hell on a scale…”

<br />

Zonnique, who goes by baby spice on Twitter, previously went live on Instagram to address rumors that she’s expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunata Izzy. However, instead of putting rest to the speculation, the youngest daughter of T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle only made people more convinced that she’s eating for two as she compared herself to “Anaconda” raptress Nicki Minaj, who recently confirmed her pregnancy after weeks of speculation.

“I wanna be on my Nicki Minaj s**t,” she said in the video. “Not gonna be f***ing loud answering to y’all like I got to.” The “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star also told her followers to mind their own business rather than caring if she’s having a baby.

Responding to her statements on IG Live, one person wrote, “Well Nicki pregnant sis, what you tryna tell us?” Another commented, “There you have it. Nique having a baby.” Another convinced fan remarked, “Yea she pregnant.”

This isn’t the first time though, that Zonnique has been hit with pregnancy rumors. Back in 2019, reports were also circulating online that she’s having a bun in the oven, but it was never proven to be true.