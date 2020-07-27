Super Netball announce 2020 season temporary rule changes

The upcoming Super Netball season will feature some temporary rule changes as officials try to navigate the issues surrounding the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic on professional sport.

The 2020 Super Netball season is set to begin on Saturday when the Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning play in Brisbane.

In readiness for the season opener, Super Netball consulted medical experts, players, clubs, and high performance managers before agreeing to some new game protocols to ensure “injury prevention and player welfare”.

This year teams will be permitted to have 12 players, instead of 10 at each match, comprising of 10 squad players and two additional players “who may be training partners or other players, subject to several requirements”.

The bonus point system will also be suspended for the entirety of the 2020 Super Netball season, to “ensure that playing load is distributed more widely across each team’s group of athletes” and “reduce the incentive to keep certain players on the court longer in pursuit of winning a quarter”.

And the final major change for the season is the postponement until 2021 of the introduction of extra time to eliminate drawn games.

Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby and Sam Wallace of the Swifts celebrate after victory in the Super Netball Preliminary Final (Getty)

”We made these changes because healthy athletes mean a healthy season where players are given enough rest to keep them at the top of their game. I want to thank the many people who have contributed to this outcome with their flexibility, collaboration and determination to create a vibrant and dynamic season,” Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said.

”I also want to thank fans who have continued to support their clubs during this unprecedented period and assure them that bonus points and extra time while return in 2021 when we run a full season.”

Super Netball introduces Super Shot for 2020 season

The changes were endorsed by Australian Netball Players’ Association chief Kathryn Harby-Williams.

“Front and centre right now is managing the wellbeing and physical load of our athletes given the unusual preseason they have had leading into this condensed season,” she said.

“We appreciate the league considering the feedback from all stakeholders, including the players, to inform their decision making.”

(Nine)

West Coast Fever Strength and Condition coach, Liam Warwick, said the rule changes were necessary due to the impact of the pandemic, and should give coaches and players greater piece of mind.

“The implications of COVID-19 on an interrupted preseason and condensed fixture may lead to an increase in athlete injury rates,” he said.

“The current fixture is unprecedented in Suncorp Super Netball, and it will be fascinating to see how each team structures their training and game-day approach with rules such as the rolling sub to maximise their performance throughout the length of the season.”

The 2020 Super Netball season will be a condensed fixture with the first six rounds players in Queensland and NSW, with the following rounds to be announced in coming weeks.