South Africa’s Steinhoff proposes $1 billion settlement to solve legal disputes By

JOHANNESBURG () – Scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff International (J:) said on Monday it had proposed a settlement, worth up to around $1 billion, to settle a stream of legal claims against the company.
The value would be paid in both cash and shares in retailer Pepkor (J:), Steinhoff’s subsidiary, if the settlement is given the consent of creditors, regulators and eligible claimants, Steinhoff said in a statement.
