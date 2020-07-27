Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl, Willa

It looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents!
According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their daughter, Willa, last Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Sophie’s pregnancy was first reported in February, though, to this day, neither she nor Joe have ever spoken openly about it.
That being said, the 24-year-old has put her baby bump on full display more than once.
Joe and Sophie tied the knot in Las Vegas last May and what a whirlwind year it’s been.
Congrats, Mom and Dad ❤️!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!