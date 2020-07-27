Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas ‘Delighted’ to Welcome Their First Child, Rep Confirms

WENN/Avalon

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ star and the Jonas Brothers member ‘are over the moon’ after the 24-year-old actress gave birth to their daughter last Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially first-time parents now. The couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, one year after tying the knot. Confirming the good news, their publicist Gertie Lowe says in a statement to the press, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

The rep doesn’t give out details of the baby’s birth, TMZ which first reported the news says that the former “Game of Thrones” star gave birth to their daughter last Wednesday, July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles. The pair reportedly named their newborn child Willa.

A source additionally tells ET, “Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon. The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition.”

It appears that the 24-year-old actress and her 30-year-old singer husband are going to keep their baby away from the spotlight for the time being as the source shares, “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

Sophie and Joe married in an impromptu wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 1, 2019, right after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, after dating for almost three years. They renewed their wedding vows in a bigger ceremony in Paris, France on June 29.

The “Dark Phoenix” star first sparked pregnancy speculation in February. The British actress and the Jonas Brothers singer never publicly confirmed the pregnancy, but Sophie had been flaunting her baby bump in numerous outings in recent months. In March, they were spotted shopping at a children’s store in Studio City, California.