Sonny Bill Williams to be given exemption from two contract rule, Peter V’landys, Sydney Roosters news

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has dismissed suggestions that the league has a bias towards the Sydney Roosters after revealing his intentions to allow the club an exemption to sign Sonny Bill Williams.

V’landys confirmed on Monday that the NRL is prepared to change its rules to allow Williams to join the Roosters, in order to provide “flexibility to adapt to the two contracts situation”.

According to the NRL’s current rules, a player cannot hold two contracts concurrently, meaning Williams would have to terminate his contract with the Toronto Wolfpack in order to suit up for the Roosters.

When asked what he would say to critics who questioned the NRL bending its rules to cater for the Roosters, V’landys revealed that the league is likely to provide exemptions for eight other players who want to return to Australia.

Peter V’landys will not let the two-contracts rule stand in the way of Sonny Bill Williams’ NRL return (Dominic Lorrimer)

“I don’t see it that way at all because there’s eight other players that we’d like to do the same thing for,” he said.

“We’d like to get all eight players that want to come back to Australia. There’s a massive injury list at the moment and it can help some clubs out, particularly the Warriors.

“If any player made an application, we would treat them the same way. We do not show fear or favouritism.

“Just because it’s the Roosters, they shouldn’t be penalised. This year we’ve declined the Roosters on a number of situations so I think people are taking it out of context because it’s the Roosters.

The existing rule would mean that Williams must terminate his Wolfpack contract to play in the NRL (Getty)

“If it was the Warriors, it would be exactly the same thing. You shouldn’t discriminate because of a specific team.”

V’landys said that the league’s main objective for allowing exemptions for Williams as well as the other eight players was in order to “benefit the game”.

“We will look at anything that is (to) the benefit of the game,” he said.

“That’s what the commission is there for, to look at the benefit of the game, the promotion of the game, what is the best outcomes for the game.

“We should look at every case on its merits. We should not have blanket rules that stop you from doing things for the benefit of the game.”