Siskin stars in Sussex Stakes field at Goodwood | Racing News

Classic-winning three-year-olds Kameko and Siskin square up in a field of seven for the race of the season in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

They were victorious in the English and Irish 2000 Guineas respectively and now take on the older horses in Wednesday’s Group One over a mile.

Siskin, trained by Ger Lyons, has not raced since scoring in impressive fashion at the Curragh. His rider Colin Keane has made the decision to come over for the ride despite having to face 14 days’ quarantine on his return to Ireland.

The Andrew Balding-trained Kameko drops back to this trip after finding a mile and a half too far when fourth in the Investec Derby.

The two other three-year-olds in the line-up are the Aidan O’Brien-trained duo of Wichita and Vatican City. The former was second to Kameko at Newmarket, with Vatican City occupying the same spot behind Siskin at the Curragh.

O’Brien also again sends over four-year-old Circus Maximus, winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and runner-up in this race last year.

Marcus Tregoning runs the lightly-raced Mohaather, who booked his place with an emphatic victory in the Group Two Summer Mile at Ascot. Roger Varian’s San Donato, runner-up that day, completes the septet.

The two withdrawals at the 48-hour final declaration stage were Lancaster House and Arizona, both from the O’Brien stable.