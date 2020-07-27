Second Stimulus Check Coming, But Will Americans Use it on Crypto? By Cointelegraph

Second Stimulus Check Coming, But Will Americans Use it on Crypto?
U.S. residents who invested their first stimulus checks in have seen a 45.5% return, from $1,200 in April to roughly $1,746 at the time of writing, when the cryptocurrency is surging past $10,200.
In a July 26 interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed Americans will be receiving another $1,200 check as part of a roughly $1 trillion stimulus package first announced on July 23.
