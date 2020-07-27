SAP announces plans to spin out Qualtrics, a user experience management platform it acquired in 2018 for $8B, with an IPO in the US (Alex Konrad/Forbes)

Alex Konrad / Forbes:
SAP announces plans to spin out Qualtrics, a user experience management platform it acquired in 2018 for $8B, with an IPO in the US — Twenty months after SAP swooped in and announced its plan to acquire Qualtrics for $8 billion as it was on the cusp of an IPO, the experience management software company may be going public after all.
