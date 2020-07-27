Ryan Reynolds Offers $5,000 Reward To Help A Woman Find Her Stolen Teddy Bear

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 21 minutes ago. Posted 21 minutes ago

“I think we all need this bear to come home.”

Ryan Reynolds is doing everything he can to help a woman find her stolen teddy bear, which contained an audio recording of her late mother’s voice.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

The bear’s owner, Mara Soriano, told Vancouver reporter Deborah Goble that the recording features her mother saying, “I love you, I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.” The recording is particularly sentimental as Mara’s mother passed away last year.

@CBCDeborahGoble Here is a picture of me and my mama in hospice. #findmarasbear IF ANYONE HAS INFO, PLEASE EMAIL ME. [email protected]

Deborah tweeted out a photo and description of the missing teddy bear, which went viral on Twitter…

If you see this missing bear in the west end please email Deborah.Goble@cbc.ca It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad. Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year

If you see this missing bear in the west end please email [email protected]
It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad.
Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year

And when Ryan Reynolds saw it, he retweeted it to his 16.2 million followers, and offered $5,000 to anyone who returns it, “no questions asked.”

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50

“I think we all need this bear to come home,” he wrote.

Mara Soriano is desperately seeking this teddy bear stolen in Vancouver's West End. It has a final message from her mother, Marilyn, who died of cancer in 2019. Mara shared this video with @cbcnewsbc

Mara Soriano is desperately seeking this teddy bear stolen in Vancouver’s West End. It has a final message from her mother, Marilyn, who died of cancer in 2019. Mara shared this video with @cbcnewsbc

In a subsequent tweet, he also promised to send along several bottles of his Aviation gin — so many bottles, in fact, “it’ll be affected by the tide.”

@CBCDeborahGoble @cbcnewsbc @AviationGin If you #FindMarasBear, I’ll send you so much @AviationGin gin it’ll be affected by the tide.

@CBCDeborahGoble @cbcnewsbc @AviationGin If you #FindMarasBear, I’ll send you so much @AviationGin gin it’ll be affected by the tide.

Since tweeting out his offer, other celebrities have called on their own followers to help find Mara’s bear, including Dan Levy:

You can follow Mara’s personal Twitter account to get updates on the search for her bear. And if you have any information, send it over to [email protected]

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR