Ryan Reynolds Offers $5,000 Reward To Help A Woman Find Her Stolen Teddy Bear

“I think we all need this bear to come home.”
Ryan Reynolds is doing everything he can to help a woman find her stolen teddy bear, which contained an audio recording of her late mother’s voice.
The bear’s owner, Mara Soriano, told Vancouver reporter Deborah Goble that the recording features her mother saying, “I love you, I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.” The recording is particularly sentimental as Mara’s mother passed away last year.
Deborah tweeted out a photo and description of the missing teddy bear, which went viral on Twitter…
And when Ryan Reynolds saw it, he retweeted it to his 16.2 million followers, and offered $5,000 to anyone who returns it, “no questions asked.”
“I think we all need this bear to come home,” he wrote.
In a subsequent tweet, he also promised to send along several bottles of his Aviation gin — so many bottles, in fact, “it’ll be affected by the tide.”
Since tweeting out his offer, other celebrities have called on their own followers to help find Mara’s bear, including Dan Levy:
You can follow Mara’s personal Twitter account to get updates on the search for her bear. And if you have any information, send it over to [email protected]
