Rihanna and Eminem’s New Collaboration On the Way

WENN/Instagram

Rumors of the ‘Love the Way You Lie’ collaborators’ reunion make their way around the Internet after Em’s marketing firm posts an alleged teaser on its Instagram Stories.

–

Rihanna‘s new album may still have a long way to come, but it doesn’t mean she’s not working hard in the studio. Words are the Barbadian songstress has been re-teaming up with Eminem to cook up a new song.

Words of the “Love the Way You Lie” collaborators’ reunion started to make their way around the Internet after Burn It Down Group, the company who reportedly handles marketing for Shady Records, appeared to tease the two stars’ new joint project. According to Pop Crave, on Saturday, July 25, the firm posted an image of Eminem’s trademark backward “E” logo woven into Rihanna’s “R” logo that was used on her “Rated R” album cover. The picture is accompanied by two sets of staring eyes.

Marketing firm posted a teaser of Rihanna and Eminem’s alleged new collaboration.

While the news has not been confirmed, fans can’t help feeling excited over the possibility of getting a new Rihanna song. “Ofc its with her that ‘R’ stands for rihanna omg the collaps thats about to be served I can’t wait,” one reacted to the news. Another wrote, “Love the way you lie pt 3 is coming we won.” A third user added, “omg b***h we get more rihanna.”

Some others, however, were not convinced that the image hinted at Rihanna and Eminem’s new music collaboration. Referring to her recently announced makeup line, one jokingly speculated, “it’s probably a make up line for MEN.”

There were also others who think that Rih would be doing “charity” in favor of Em with their rumored collaboration, considering that his latest album “Music to Be Murdered By” flopped.

Rihanna and Eminem first teamed up for 2010’s “Love the Way You Lie” that became a worldwide success, reaching number one in more than twenty countries globally. They later reunited for its follow-up “Love the Way You Lie (Part II)”, 2012’s “Numb” and 2013’s “The Monster”.