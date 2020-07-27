Home Entertainment ‘RHOA’ Newcomer LaToya Ali Claims NeNe Leakes Had Her Aunt Fired!!

Bradley Lamb
LaToya Ali was only just announced as one of the new additions to the upcoming series of Real Housewives of Atlanta — but she took to her social media to put NeNe on blast for allegedly getting her aunt fired.

LaToya says that NeNe “lacks empathy” for Black women.

“Nene, you lack empathy for black women,” she begins. “As a result of your ‘diva’ behavior my aunt lost her contract in Toronto because of your comments towards black women, leaving a black woman’s job in jeopardy. Remember when you appeared on the shopping channel?”

