‘RHOA’ Newcomer LaToya Ali Claims NeNe Leakes Had Her Aunt Fired!!

LaToya Ali was only just announced as one of the new additions to the upcoming series of Real Housewives of Atlanta — but she took to her social media to put NeNe on blast for allegedly getting her aunt fired.

LaToya says that NeNe “lacks empathy” for Black women.

“Nene, you lack empathy for black women,” she begins. “As a result of your ‘diva’ behavior my aunt lost her contract in Toronto because of your comments towards black women, leaving a black woman’s job in jeopardy. Remember when you appeared on the shopping channel?”

But a former employee of NeNe’s denies that she is the reason for her aunt’s firing.

They responded: “that’s incorrect Latoya. Your aunt lost her contract because she came in on a date she wasn’t scheduled as a guest and waited outside of Nene’s dressing room for most of the day, essentially stalking her.”

No doubt, if NeNe does return to RHOA — her and LaToya won’t be besties anytime soon.