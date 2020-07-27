Retired Rapper Logic Blames Journalists For His Depression

Recently retired rapper Logic sat down for an interview, where he blamed journalists for his depression.

“Those are the people that made me feel bad about myself,” Logic told Billboard. “Those are the people that made me wanna kill myself at times. Those are the people who made me depressed and told me I’m not good enough, I’ll never be good enough, you don’t belong because I’m a white passing corny [rapper] because I like sci-fi and all this other kind of sh*t, but that’s who I am.”

He then shouted out artists who have helped him during his rap career.

“To be able to have a queen like Erykah Badu on speed dial and she shows me love is like I can’t f*cking believe that. I can’t fathom that. She’s just the epitome of music, soul and hip-hop,” he said. “When you people like that, like real spitters and real MCs showing you love, it don’t matter what the writer or what the editor says because that writer wishes they can f*cking rap. But I understand that and I know that. That’s why I just shut the f*ck up.”

The biracial rapper retired from rap last week. Now, he’s a gamer on Twitch.