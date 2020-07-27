Retired Rapper Logic Blames Journalists For His Depression

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Recently retired rapper Logic sat down for an interview, where he blamed journalists for his depression.

“Those are the people that made me feel bad about myself,” Logic told Billboard. “Those are the people that made me wanna kill myself at times. Those are the people who made me depressed and told me I’m not good enough, I’ll never be good enough, you don’t belong because I’m a white passing corny [rapper] because I like sci-fi and all this other kind of sh*t, but that’s who I am.”

