Rapper Talib Kweli Accused Of Cheating On Wife w/ White Porn Star!! (Pics)

Rapper and activist Talib Kweli is being accused of cheating on his wife, with Caucasian porn star Sara Jay. A woman who claims to have worked with Talib, posted about the rapper’s alleged infidelity on Twitter, MTO News has learned.

The woman, whose name is Ericka, claim that in 2002, she met up with Talib Kweli – who was married at the time. She asserts that Talib appeared to be high, and was trying to sleep with adult film stars in exchange for money.

The woman claims that she was “disappointed” in the married rapper, because she believed that he was a descent family man.

Look:

Folks on Twitter quickly began speculating that one of the adult film stars that Talib was sleeping with was Sara Jay, a White girl.

That’s particularly controversial, because Talib labels himself a Black nationalist activist.

Here are some pics of Sara’s face. We can’t show much more of her, because it’s too graphic.