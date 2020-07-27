Rapper Skinnyfromthe9 Shares Photo and Video From Hospital After Getting Shot

Instagram

The ‘Love Blast’ spitter previously managed to jump to Instagram shortly after the incident, showing him lying on the ground while medics tended to him in a video.

–

Skinnyfromthe9 has given his fans an update right from the hospital after he was shot on Friday night, July 24. On Sunday, he posted on his Instagram account a photo and two videos to assure his followers that he’s alive and recovering after the incident.

The 24-year-old rapper was awake in the picture, flashing a middle finger to the camera while lying in hospital bed and wearing a mask. One of the videos shows his injured leg while he’s sleeping. The second video, meanwhile, features the voice of presumably a doctor who explained his injuries. The doctor said that he got shot on his leg and he broke his femur.

He wrote in the caption, “2 nights ago i was shot, got shot in my hip and i have a fractured leg… im really grateful and thankful 2 be alive and that ill still be able to walk again after all this, THANK YOU GOD , cherish life because it could be gone in a second! Thank you all 4 your thoughts and messages about my recovery and its still free my brother @joshwthe9.”

<br />

On Friday, Skinnyfromthe9 shared on his private Instagram account a clip of him shortly after the alleged shooting incident. He was seen lying on the ground while medics appeared to tend to him. “I got shot. I just got shot,” he said.

<br />

Some people were initially not convinced that he was shot, thinking that it was nothing but a publicity stunt. However, his management team later confirmed that he was not lying.

“Skinny is in the hospital we don’t know what’s going on he did get shot,” read a post by his management team on his Instagram page. “Pray for him,” they added, insisting, “This is not a joke….”

<br />

Details of the incident remain scarce, but the management team later told his fans that the “Love Blast” rhymer needed a surgery for his injuries. “We got into a shootout. We’re fine. Skinny is in the hospital undergoing surgery. But everyone should be alright,” they wrote in another post.

This isn’t the first time Skinnyfromthe9 found his life in danger. Back in January of this year, a video emerged of the Somerville star getting jumped and beaten to the ground by some guys who wanted his chain.

He later went on Instagram Live to address the incident, claiming, “I was set up by someone I thought I could trust, a close friend.” He went on recouting, “He told me to come to his birthday party and I did… I just came by myself and one of my friends. When I got there, there was like 20 dudes waiting for me outside… 20 guys, two times bigger than me, just all attacked me.”